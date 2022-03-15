G&S racing complete rider line-up

Kevin Keyes.

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team has now completed the rider line up for the 2022 season and is preparing the bikes ready for testing.

Up and coming young rider Zak Fuller, 20, who hails from New Zealand has joined the squad and will join forces with Kevin Keyes, 23, to spearhead the team’s campaign in the Pirelli Nation Junior Superstock championship for the 2022 season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fuller is keen to get his season started and said: “I am super excited to announce I have joined G&S Racing for the 2022 British Superbike Championship.

Zac Fuller.

“I will be competing in the Junior Superstock class on board their Kawasaki ZX-6R.

"It has been a goal of mine for a long time to race in the British Superbikes and it is finally a reality.

"Plenty of hours spent on my spin bike watching BSB have me as eager as ever to get started.

“Team manager Tom Fisher and G&S Racing have been great to deal with and I have now made the journey from my home in New Zealand and been able to meet the team and become acquainted with the bike.”

Joel Boerboom.

Fuller will be riding alongside teammate Kevin Keyes who has been retained by the team to have another shot at taking the title.

The Republic of Ireland rider from Edenderry in County Offaly gave G&S Racing their first win in the class when he rode to a fine victory in the opening round at Silverstone in 2019 and went on to record numerous top 10 results throughout the season.

Unfortunately the pandemic prevented the team from competing in 2020 and with lockdowns and injury in 2021 Keyes is impatient to get his 2022 campaign underway.

The squad is completed by the arrival of Dutch rider Jorel Boerboom who is to ride the Kawasaki ZX-10 in the Superstock 1000 series.

The 24 year old rider has plenty of experience of the UK circuits as he competed for three years in the Moto3 championship and also had a one off wildcard ride in the Junior Superstock championship with G&S Racing.

He said: “I had a season with RS Racing in the Moto2 class before starting my own team and recorded some podium finishes.

"But sadly the Covid pandemic halted my progress.