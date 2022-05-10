Hickman ready for return to North West 200

Peter Hickman is returning to the North West 200.

Following two years with no action, the famous event is back and will mark the first roads outing for the Louth-based team and the new BMW M 1000 RR.

Spearheading the team’s charge is Hickman, the fastest road racer in the world, who returns to the 8.9-mile closed-roads triangle which runs between Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine in Northern Ireland, looking to add to his tally of wins.

“I genuinely can’t wait for the North West 200 to begin," said Hickman.

"It’s been such a frustrating couple of years with no road racing but finally we’re here, we’re back and it’s all systems go at long last.

“As a rider I’ve been as busy as ever with British Superbikes, but both myself and the team have been itching to get back to the roads for two years and we’re finally here which is fantastic.

“I love the North West 200.

"It’s a brilliant event and I am really looking forward to showcasing the FHO Racing BMW on one of the best roads courses in the world.

"I’m ready, the team is ready – let’s have a fantastic week.”

Also joining the fold for race week is former Irish Superbike champion Brian McCormack.

Team principal Faye Ho said: “This is a very exciting time for myself and everyone involved at FHO Racing as we head to the North West 200 to make our official roads debut.

"With no road racing since 2019, it’s probably the most anticipated North West 200 ever and I am proud to be a part of it.

“I am excited to see how both of my riders get on.