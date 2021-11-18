Honda Racing' rider Tom Neave will step up to British Superbike championship in 2022

Pirelli National Superstock champion Tom Neave will race in the British Superbike championship next year. Photo: David Yeomans

Tom Neave has been promoted to Honda Racing's British Superbike team.

The move is a just reward for the Market Rasen rider who won this year's Pirelli National Superstock title.

"Racing in the Superbike series is what I have worked towards since I started on tarmac, but certainly since I have been with Honda the aim was always to get into Superbike," Neave told Honda Racing.

"I’ve served my apprenticeship finishing as runner-up in 2020 and this year becoming the Superstock champion, and now it’s time to graduate up to the next level, where the real work starts.

The Rasen farmer will be part of a four-rider line-up in 2022, alongside Glenn Irwin, Ryo Mizuno and Takumi Takahashifor the Louth-based team.

He made his Superbike debut in 2018, standing in at Thruxton and Cadwell Park, but this will be his first full year in the competition.

“I have never been so motivated to make it happen and can’t wait to figure it all out and just get testing on the Superbike now," he added.