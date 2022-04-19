"I'm quite happy to take that!" Peter Hickman in the points at Silverstone

Peter Hickman picked up points at Silverstone.

Peter Hickman’s FHO Racing BMW team left the opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship looking forward to the rest of the season after getting its worst track out of the way.

Despite concerns it would be a difficult round for Superbike riders Peter Hickman and Ryan Vickers, both riders banked three finishes – with Hickman picking up three strong points scores.

Having described the weekend as ‘one of survival’ before he arrived, Hickman managed to bag an 11th, a ninth and a seventh in the races, as Vickers bagged two points finishes in his debut race weekend.

“Overall, I’m quite pleased with the weekend to be honest.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one but we’ve got a fairly decent bunch of points in each race which is exactly what we wanted,” said Hickman.

“Coming away with a seventh, a ninth and an 11th - I’m quite happy to take that considering where I felt we would’ve been.

“We didn’t qualify too well but overall I’m happy.

“The team has made a good step forward with some feel for me on this harder tyre which I don’t particularly like and we’ve actually done a decent job.

“We haven’t done amazing, but we’ve done well enough for round one and now we can move on to Oulton Park.”