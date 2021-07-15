Jenkins happy with improvements

Kyle Jenkins. Photo: Sid Diggins

Ruskington’s Kyle Jenkins was at Mallory Park for round three of the EMRA club championships over the weekend - and was happy with improvements made.

After a disappointing qualifying session in the Rookies class Jenkins was placed well down the grid and behind most of the 1000cc machines which made it harder for him to gain a decent finish. He did complete Saturday’s races in 16th position which was not where he wanted to be so he made the decision to move up into the Open 500cc class for Sunday’s two races.

After qualifying in 16th place for the Dunlop CB500 championship races he got a good start in the first race on Saturday moving up into 12th position on the opening lap.

But after a collision with another rider which sent him across the grass he rejoined down in 12th place which he maintained to the chequered flag.

The second race went much better and starting from 12th place Jenkins managed to push forward and finish the eight lap affair in eighth position.

After making the decision to switch from the Rookies to the Open 500 class on Sunday but with no qualifying time Jenkins was placed at the back of the grid for the first race.

But he rode well and made it through the field to finish the 10 lap race in a strong 13th place.

With a better gird position for the second Open 500 race Jenkins worked his way through to a fine ninth place which was a fine result for his first weekend in the class.

Race three in the CB500 class was a close scrap for position throughout the 10 laps with Jenkins climbing as high as ninth on the penultimate lap. But on the final lap he was caught up with a back marker which once again forced him to take to the grass and drop down to 11th place at the flag.

The last race of the weekend for Jenkins produced his best result as he got away to a great start moving up into sixth and keeping in touch with the fourth and fifth placed riders.

But the race was red flagged with four laps remaining and a result was called at positions on the sixth lap which gave Jenkins a finish of sixth,