Kyle Jenkins claims four podium finishes as he makes step up with Thundersport club

Kyle Jenkins.

After completing his rookie season in road racing with the EMRA Club, Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins has made the step up to race with the highly competitive Thundersport club where on his first outing of the new season he claimed three third places and went one better in his fourth race with a fine second place at Brands Hatch in the CB500 Freshman championship.

The 23-year-old Lincolnshire rider was unsure how he would fare in this competitive class and also riding on a track he had no previous knowledge of, but he sailed through the test day on Friday where he was able to learn the Brands Hatch Indy circuit.

He went on to qualify in third place on Saturday and took his place on the grid for his first race.

Not knowing what to expect he got away to a good start and took the lead for the first two laps but made a couple of mistakes and dropped back to bring the bike home in third place.

Spurred on by his success he got a fast start to his second race on Saturday and once again led the pack for the first couple of laps.

But he ran wide and ran across the grass which lost him time and this put him back to third place once again.

Sunday’s racing was delayed because of the weather but eventually it settled and Jenkins set off in his third race of the weekend but he couldn't get into a comfortable rhythm and had to be satisfied with another third place.

Jenkins left his best performance to last and shot away in his final race of the weekend to establish the lead.

But the racing was close between four riders with just 0.7 covering the four and his lead was relinquished after a couple of laps.

He found himself in a battle for the lead with another rider and, with two laps remaining the pair collided, which sent Jenkins into the gravel. Luckily he was able to keep the bike upright and back onto the track although by this time five riders had overtaken him.

Determined to make it back into contention with the leaders he passed four riders on the final lap to bring the bike home in a comfortable second place.

Jenkins said: “Well I didn't expect these results first time out and on a track I had never ridden before.

"I am really pleased with how quickly I was able to learn the circuit and over the moon with my results.

"I have to give a big thank you to the team I have behind me which has enabled me to start the season in such a positive way, Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Thurston, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Olivers Motorcycles Ltd and Nick Smith Designs.”