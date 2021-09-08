Kyle Jenkins in the points at Mallory

Kyle Jenkins. Photo: Sid Diggins

Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins rode to two points finishes in the penultimate round of the EMRA championship on Sunday.

In the Dunlop CB500 championship event, Jenkins completed his qualifying in 12th place and as the race got underway he settled into 12th place on the first lap.

He dropped down as far as15th in the early laps but as the race unfolded he began to make up ground, passing Steven Kilpin on lap four and one lap later getting the better of Laurence Beaumont to move into 13th position.

Beaumont briefly reclaimed the position on lap eight but Jenkins fought back and on the final lap he passed Callum Wren to claim 12th place at the flag.

Jenkins was back out on track in the Marine Fabrication & DJ Emanuelle Open 500 class.

Once again he qualified in 12th place and this time he got a good start to complete the first lap in 10th place.

Again he battled with Kilpin who passed him on lap two and one lap later he was overtaken by Chris Took.

Jenkins held 12th place through the reminder of the eight lap race until, on the final lap he snatched 11th place from Dan Brett and held station to the chequered flag.

Jenkins said: “I have to give a big thank you to everyone who has made it possible for me to be in this position in my first year of road racing, especially Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport for all the engine work.”