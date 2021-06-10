Kyle Jenkins 'pleased' with times at Mallory Park

Kyle Jenkins. Photo: Sid Diggins.

Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins was in race action at Mallory Park on Sunday - where he secured a ninth and seventh place overall in the second round of the EMRA club championship races.

It was only the second time that Jenkins had been at the circuit but he rode well to qualify in 15th place in the Dunlop CB500 class.

In differing weather conditions which made tyre choice a gamble Jenkins got away to a good start in the first of the two CB500 races and made up three places on the opening lap.

On lap two he moved up to 11th and made further progress through the reminder of the race to take the chequered flag in a strong seventh position with a fastest lap time of 1m 1.636s - 79.31mph.

Next up was the Midland Superbike Performance Rookie race where, after qualifying in 18th place overall in the mixed grid of riders (9th in class), he completed the 10 lap affair in 20th place overall but was 11th in his class.

After the break Jenkins was in action once again with the Dunlop CB500 class first out on track. This time the race was reduced to six laps with Jenkins riding well to complete the race in ninth place and an aggregate result from the two races of ninth place.

With time running out before curfew Jenkins’ second Rookies race was directly after the CB500 event meaning he hardly had time to draw breath before lining up for the start.

But he coped well, completing the six laps in 13th place overall and seventh in his class with the aggregate of the two races being seventh.

Jenkins said: “The second round of the EMRA championship was run in slightly better weather conditions than my first outing but showers and a drying track made for difficult tyre choices.

“Qualifying didn't quite go to plan in the CB500 class I was stuck behind some slower riders and couldn’t get a fast lap in and in the Rookies I had no chance of keeping up with the 1000cc bikes on a 500!

“I was really pleased with my times in the CB500 class and compared to last time ninth overall is a big improvement.

"The Rookies races went ok and I was seventh overall but the weather was the deciding factor in that class.

“Again I must give a big thank you to Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport for all the time he’s spent building my bikes.”