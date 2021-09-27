Laffins gets a thumbs up from team manager after deputising at Oulton Park for G&S Racing Kawasaki

Sam Laffins. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Wyberton's G&S Racing Kawasaki squad were at Oulton Park this weekend.

Milo Ward and TJ Toms competed in the Pirelli National Superstock championship while Sam Laffins saw Junior Superstock action, each having two races to contest this weekend.

Ward and Toms completed both of their races in top 20 positions while Laffins rode to 19th and 11th in his races.

TJ Toms. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Laffins was deputising for Kevin Keyes, who was riding in the Dunlop Masters Supersport Pro championship back in Ireland, where he secured the title on Sunday.

Laffins was running well in free practice but suffered a crash in the early stages of qualifying which left him down on row 11 for the start of race one.

But he got his head down and made it through to complete the race in 19th position.

In the second race he started from row six and got a good start to work his way through to 11th place at the flag.

Milo Ward. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Toms also crashed in the wet qualifying session after touching a white line.

He suffered some intense bruising to his hip but soldiered on to complete the first race in 22nd place and was 23rd in race two.

Ward is improving with every race and completed the first race in 30th place going on to take a strong 26th in the second encounter.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "It’s been a difficult weekend for us as the pace is so hot this year.

"Our lap times are faster than last year but that is not reflected in the results unfortunately.

"All three riders improved over a second from their best times and worked really hard but the pace of those at the front of the field is so fast.

"The two crashes on Saturday put us on the back foot as we had to pull out all the stops to get the bikes up and running for the first race.

"Sam Laffins rode really well considering his low grid position which was due to the crash.

"He joined us to get experience of working within a team environment and to deputise for Kevin Keyes who we are proud to say he is now the Dunlop Masters Supersport pro champion, so huge congratulations to him.