Lincolnshire riders begin British Superbike championship campaigns this weekend

The Bennetts British Superbike championship and support series get underway this weekend - and that means a return to action for Lincolnshire riders.

Peter Hickman will be preparing for his second year with FHO Racing BMW in the British Superbikes at Silverstone.

Joining him on the circuit will be Market Rasen’s Tom Neave, who will ride for Honda racing, and Lincoln’s Lee Jackson, representing FS-3 Racing Kawasaki.

In the Pirelli national Superstock, Tom’s twin brother Tim Neave has joined Edwards Yamaha.

Lining up on the grid will be Dutch rider Jorel Boerboom, representing Wyberton’s G&S racing Kawasaka and Alex Olsen and Jack Nixon, competing for Louth-based FHO Racing BMW.

G&S will also have Kevin Keyes and Zak Fuller in action in the Pirelli Junior Superstock.

Lincolnshire’s Max Silvester will be competing for Team Val-Tech Yamaha.

In the Honda British Talent Cup, Skegness youngster Rhys Stephenson is preparing for his second year.