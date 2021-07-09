Lincolnshire riders chasing points as British Superbikes head to Knockhill

Peter Hickman.

Louth rider Peter Hickman will arrive at Knockhill feeling confident following the team’s impressive debut with the BMW M 1000 RR at Oulton Park - where he claimed the first podium finish for the all-new model in the championship.

Hickman’s consistent performance across the three races means he sits third in the overall standings and he is determined to continue that form into this weekend.

As well as his podium finish he also claimed fourth and fifth.

“Of course I am looking forward to the weekend at Knockhill, especially as we go into the second round sitting in third place in the championship standings,” Hicky said.

“We had a good test there earlier in the year and because it was a two-day test, I did a whole load of laps - we did well over a hundred laps. I feel like we have a good setting to start the weekend with there.

“We do have something new to try there as well which should be interesting, but we will start where we finished the test.

“At the test, we didn’t have any official times so nobody knows completely where everyone was at, so there is a lot of fun and games when it comes to talking times.

“However, I feel like I was in a really good place on the FHO Racing BMW, as I am more of a racer than a tester. The new BMW M 1000 RR is awesome, the team are working so hard too and I can’t wait to get started.”

Fellow Lincolnshire riders and teams will also be hoping for impressive races.

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave wil be looking for positive results in the Pirelli National Superstock.

Tim claimed fifth position on his Buildbase Suzuki at Oulton while Honda Racing’s Tom will be keen to pick up points after crashing out of the opening round.

Also involved in Superstock action will be Wyberton-based G&S Kawasaki Racing.

TJ Toms finished 28th last time out with teammate Milo Ward not finishing.

Tattershall’s Aaron Silvester will be in action in the Pirelli Junior Superstock.

At Oulton Park he didn’t finish the first race of the weekend, but didn’t let that bother him as the A&J Racing rider finished race two in 12th position.

Skegness teenager Rhys Stephenson made his debut in the Honda British Talent Cup, claiming 11tha nd 15th place finishes.

Racing will be held over Saturday and Sunday.