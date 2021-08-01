Lincolnshire riders claim podium finishes at Thruxton

Peter Hickman.

Peter Hickman claimed a podium finish at Thruxton.

The FHO Racing BMW rider is now sixth in the British Superbikes rider standings after a positive weekend.

Hickman got off to a fantastic start on Saturday, finishing third in race one behind winner Jason O'Halloran and second-place Glenn Irwin.

A fifth-place finish followed in race two on Sunday before Hicky completed the weekend by coming eighth in race three.

In the Pirelli National Superstock, Market Rasen's Town Neave finished fifth in race one, following that up with a podium finish in race two as he claimed third.

The Honda Racing rider is now seventh in the rider standings.

Twin brother Tim was unable to compete due to a shoulder injury.

Wyberton's G&S Racing Kawasaki were represented by Milo Ward and TJ Toms this weekend.

Race one saw Toms finish 22nd and Ward 31st. Toms was 17th in race two and Ward 24th.

Tattershall's Aaron Silvester finished fifth in the opening Pirelli Junior Superstock race, the A&J Racing rider's best finish of the year so far.

Skegness' Rhys Stephenson finished 11th in the Honda British Talent Cup.