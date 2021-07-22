Lincolnshire riders heading to Brands Hatch for British Superbike and support series action

Peter Hickman.

Lincolnshire riders will be competing at Brands Hatch this weekend in the British Superbikes and support series.

Louth's Peter Hickman - currently seventh in the Superbike rider standings - will be hoping to put mechanical issues behind him and return to the podium with FHO Racing BMW.

In the Pirelli National Superstock, Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave will compete, along with TJ Toms and Milo Ward, representing Wyberton-based G&S Racing.

Tattershall's Aaron Silvester will return to the Pirelli Junior Superstock after missing the previous round at Knockhill.

Skegness youngster Rhys Stephens will be in Honda British Talent Cup action.