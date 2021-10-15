Tom Neave. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Lincolnshire riders look to end season on a high at Brand's Hatch - with Tom Neave aiming for Superstock title

Lincolnshire riders will be looking to end their track seasons on a high.

Peter Hickman will head to Brands Hatch for the final rounds of the campaign this weekend.

Hicky is currently sixth in the leaderboard in his first season with FHO Racing BMW.

He recorded a ninth-place finish to round off a frustrating and wet weekend at Donington Park earlier this month, but now he is hoping for an improved performance.

Tarran Mackenzie leads the series with Jason O’Halloran close behind him.

Free practice will be on Friday with qualifying and race one on Saturday (16-laps, 4.05pm).

Races two (1pm) and three (4.05pm) will both be 20 laps and held on Sunday.

Hicky isn’t the only Lincolnshire rider in action at Brands.

Tom Neave heads to the final round of the Pirelli National Superstock championship on top of the rider standings - and his eyes on the top prize.

The Market Rasen Honda Racing rider leads closest rival Billy McConnell by 22 points ahead of the final two rounds at Brands Hatch this weekend.

He needs just three points from the final round to claim the title.

Neave’s twin brother Tim is currently ninth in the standings.

The Buildbase Suzuki rider has enjoyed a strong campaign which has included making his British Superbike debut.