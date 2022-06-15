Lincolnshire riders ready for action as British Superbikes head to Knockhill

Skegness' Rhys Stephenson. Photo: Andy W Photography

After a four-week wait since the last round at Donington Park - due to road racing - the yellowbelly contingent will be keen to return to the track.

Louth's Peter Hickman will head to Knockhill on a high after picking up four wins at the Isle of Man TT.

The FHO Racing BMW rider is currently eighth in the Superbike standings.

Lincoln's Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) is currently in third position on 125 points, 33 behind leader Bradley Ray.

Market Rasen's Tom Neave (Honda Racing) is hoping to return to action.

He pulled out of the final two rounds at Donington Park due to concussion, which came following a rash at the previous round at Oulton Park.

"I passed the medical assessment yesterday, but during the race I was still suffering the effects of my concussion and I don’t want to endanger myself, or anyone else by racing tomorrow," he announced after race one at Donington, before turning his attention to Knockhill.

"We have a small break now until the next round at Knockhill, so I’ll focus being 100 per cent for that round."Tom's twin Tim is top of the standings in the Pirelli national Superstock.

The Edwards Yamaha rider leads Brayden Elliott by 19 points as they head to Scotland.

Fellow Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe (Crowe Performance BMW) is currently 40th in the standings while Jorel Boerboom - representing Wyberton's G&S Racing Kawasaki - is 52nds.

In the Pirelli Junior Superstocks, Lincolnshire's Aaron Silvester (A & J Racing Yamaha) sits fourth in the standings, 23 points behind leader Max Cook.

His brother and teammate Max is in 35th spot.

Also looking to improve their placings are G&S duo Kevin Keyes and Zak Fuller, who are 10th and 11th respectively.

Skegness' Rhys Stephenson is turning heads in this year's Honda British Talent Cup.