Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hickman along with teammate Richard Cooper will be setting their sights on clinching another victory with the Triumph Street Triple 765RS on which Hickman won the Lightweight TT in 2023.

Hickman’s Louth-based PHR Performance Team is preparing two Street Triple 765 RS bikes with the official support of Triumph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team owner and rider Hickman said: “I need to thank a few teams for helping to make all this happen. Triumph Racing, Freedom Road Financial, Faye Ho and the FHO Racing team for not only allowing me to bring my own team to race here but also for supporting us.

Ready for the new season - Peter Hickman with Richard Cooper - Photo by PHR Performance

“The Daytona 200 is a race that I have not only watched for many years but also always wanted to compete in.

“To finally get everything in place to run not only myself but also ‘Coopes’ as the official Triumph entry is absolutely amazing, and I cannot wait.

“We’re running the same bikes we will be running at the Isle of Man TT this year, so it gives us a good platform for extra testing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to get on track and experience Daytona for the first time. To say I’m excited is an understatement and I know that with the package we have, we will be strong contenders.”

Teammate Cooper said: “I am mega excited to be returning to the Daytona 200.

“The last time I raced here was back in 2008, when I finished fifth in the main race.

“This year I’m returning with Triumph and the PHR Performance Team on the Street Triple 765RS and I believe that with this team and this bike, we are capable of achieving top honours.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hickman will once again race for FHO Racing in the British Superbike championship this year and will also contest the major Road Races throughout 2024.

Hickman who is classed as the fastest Road Racer in the world surpassed all expectations at the TT in 2023. He scooped four wins, three second places and a fourth in the eight races culminating with a win in the high profile Senior TT plus set a new Superstock and outright lap record of 136.358mph - 16m 36.114s around the 137.7 mile Mountain road course.

Hickman completed his season last year with a scintillating win at the Macau GP, his fourth victory at the event and the first for the FHO Racing team.