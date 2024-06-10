Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louth racer Peter Hickman came away from this year's Isle of Man TT races with a strong haul of silver trophies with one win, three seconds, a fifth and a ninth place, writes Helen Pask.

Following his win in the Superbike race and ninth in the first Supersport event over the first weekend in June, the weather played its part in the remainder of the week at the island festival.

First up was the Supertwin race with Hickman riding the immaculate PHR Performance Swan Racing Yamaha R7.

He had qualified well in second place and was optimistic of a strong performance.

Peter Hickman speeds around the TT course this week. Photo by Isle of Man TT.

Just before the race he said: “The little Swan isn't the fastest bike on the grid but she handles well. What I lose in speed I hope to make up on cornering.”

But he didn’t reckon with the amazing performance of Michael Dunlop, who shot away to establish the lead which he extended over each of the three laps.

Hickman was fifth at Glen Helen, fourth at Ballaugh and third at Ramsey before taking up second place on the run across the mountain and back down to the Grandstand for refuelling.

He remained in second place over the final two laps and at the end of the 113.1-mile race he secured the runner-up spot.

He said: “The little Swan Racing Yamaha is going really well and I am quite happy with it.

“We didn't quite have enough straight line speed but it handles so well and I am happy to be on the podium.

“It was great to be in the race where Michael Dunlop got his 27th TT win which is an unbelievable achievement.”

The first Superstock race was delayed until Thursday and Hickman being the fastest rider in qualifying looked promising to pick up another winner’s trophy.

But although he put in the fastest lap for the race, 135.14mph - 16m 45.088s, it was Davey Todd who took the win at the end of the 113.19 mile race just 2.2s ahead of Hickman in second place.

Friday was again a washout and racing delayed until Saturday with the second Superstock cancelled and all other races reduced in length.

The second Supersport race was first up on Saturday and reduced to two laps.

Hickman was running fourth for the majority of the race but was caught on the last lap and finished fifth.

The Supertwin race was next and it proved to be another second place for the Swan Racing Yamaha R7.

It too was reduced to two laps and red flagged near to the end of the second lap.

Hickman said: “We are very proud of the work the boys have put in over the last few weeks.

“It’s only the second year developing the bike, so another P2 is still a massive achievement for the team and we look forward to coming back next year even stronger.”

The final race was the Senior TT with Hickman out on the FHO Racing BMW Superbike.

Hickman was leading the race on lap two and on course to eclipse his lap record.

But it all went wrong when he ran a little wide and slipped off at Ginger Hall.

He was unhurt except for a grazed arm and a few bruises but his campaign was over.