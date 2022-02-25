Lowes optimistic he can be competitive in Qatar

Sam Lowes.

The Elf Marc VDS Racing Team completed their pre-season preparations in Portugal - but Lincolnshire rider Sam Lowes was absent from the final day’s work, suffering with a recurring tendonitis problem.

The busy and productive winter testing campaign at the Algarve International Circuit concluded with just with Tony Arbolino putting the finishing touches to his preparations for the start of the 2022 Moto2 World Championship.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo plan to return to track action on March 4 in Qatar for the opening free practice session of 2022 ahead of the much anticipated first race two days later.

“I’m optimistic we’ll be competitive in Qatar,” Lowes said.

“I was struggling with the feeling on the bike and unfortunately the tendonitis issue is certainly not helping.

“I need laps to find the limit of the bike and it is not ideal to be in this position with the first race just two weeks away.

“We’ve taken the decision to stop and try and recover as best as possible for Qatar, but honestly, I’d like to have been more prepared.