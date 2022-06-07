Magnificent seven! Peter Hickman adds two Isle of Man TT victories to impressive tally

Peter Hickman celebrates.

Peter Hickman and the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing team claimed their second win of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy on Monday evening - with another start to finish victory, this time in the RL360 Superstock race.

Riding the BMW M1000RR, Hickman put in another imperious performance around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course to take his seventh TT victory, coming home 12.7s clear of local rider Conor Cummins.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pushed back to a 6.35pm start and cut from four laps to three, with a mandatory pit stop to be taken after the first lap, the 35-year old grabbed the lead from the outset with an opening lap of 132.217mph giving him a more than healthy 12.7s lead over Cummins’ team-mate Davey Todd.

An excellent pit stop by the team, where just fuel was taken, enabled Peter to extend his lead to 15.9s at the end of the second lap, and although a 133mph+ lap from Cummins reduced the gap slightly on the third and final lap, Hicky had it all under control and with his quickest lap of the race, 132.274mph, took the chequered flag to make it win number two for the week.

“The bike worked faultlessly from the start again and I felt really comfortable so a big thanks to the team who were brilliant," said Hickman.

"The bike’s working so well and it’s making my life so much easier – not that it’s easy I can assure you.

"All the boys are fast and they’re all keeping me honest and I’m working my heart out to get the bike round as fast as possible."

Hickman's first victory of this year's TT came in the RST Superbike race.

He was never headed during the six laps and, aided by the fastest lap of the race at 133.461mph, won by almost 40 seconds to take his sixth TT victory.

Team principal Faye Ho added: "Peter put in another faultless performance and once he’d built up a nice advantage on the opening lap, he was able to control the race and give the team our second win.

"The pit stop was superb so congratulations.

"We have one race left to go now and both riders (Hickman and teammate Brian McCormack) will be looking to end this year’s TT in the best way possible.”