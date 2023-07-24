More points for Louth racer Peter Hickman on 'okay weekend' at Brands Hatch

Louth-based rider Peter Hickman recorded two points finishes in the three races of round six of the Bennett’s British Superbike championship, which took place in differing weather conditions at Brands Hatch at the weekend, writes Helen Pask.

He had an eighth, a 12th and a DNF in his three outings and said: “It has been a kind of okay weekend.

“I came into the weekend with the intention of being in the top 10 and was ninth in free practice, qualified in 10th and finished the first race in eighth plus 12th in the second race before my DNF in the last race, so not the best weekend but not a complete disaster.

“At least I stayed on two wheels and didn’t crash so that’s the positive we have to take from the weekend. We now need to build on this for Thruxton in a couple of weeks’ time.

Peter Hickman at Brands Hatch. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

“I had a problem in that last race with a warped brake disc.

“It was a shame as it got worse as the race progressed and I had to pull in.

“We had made some changes after the first race on Sunday and the bike was much better.

“I was pretty much just off the back of the pack of sixth to10th but the brakes became much worse and I just couldn't hang on to the bike.”

Free practice went well for Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW and he went into qualifying in wet conditions on Saturday where he finished in 10th position for a fourth row start to the short Sprint race.

But when the riders took their grid positions heavy rain was falling making conditions extremely challenging.

But Hickman’s wet weather racing at Imatra a few weeks earlier gave him an advantage and he got away to a good start.

He was up into eighth position when he hit some fluid that had been dropped at Surtees and he nearly went down.

Luckily his skill and experience saved the crash and although he lost ground he was able to continue.

But the race was then red flagged because of the fluid which made the track too dangerous to continue and Hickman was awarded eighth position.

With Sunday came dry weather and Hickman lined up on row four once again for the start of race two which was to run over 20 laps.

The safety car came out to clear a crash which delayed proceedings for a few laps mid race and left Hickman down in 15th position.

But once the car left the circuit Hickman made progress and completed the 20 lap affair in 12th position.

Race three was a non event for Hickman as he had brake problems and by half distance Hickman retired into the pits.