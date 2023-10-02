More Superbike points for Louth's Peter Hickman at rainswept Donington Park

In treacherous weather conditions Louth Superbike racer Peter Hickman rode the FHO Racing BMW to three points finishes at Donington Park in the penultimate round of the 2023 Bennett’s British Superbike championship last weekend.

Hickman said: “Overall we had a weekend of potential but no proper result.

“However, we have found some good settings for both the dry and the rain which will hopefully help us going into the final round at Brands Hatch.”

After qualifying in eighth position Hickman lined up on the third row of the grid on Saturday for the start of the 10-lap Sprint race where tyre choice was a gamble in the damp conditions.

Peter Hickman at Donington Park - photo by Dave Yeomans.

Hickman gambled on the rain becoming heavier and went with full wets while others took the chance with intermediate tyres in the hope that the track would dry.

As the lights went out Hickman shot away to a fantastic start to settle straight into second place.

He maintained second through the early laps but gradually dropped back in the difficult conditions to eventually complete the race in eighth position.

Starting the second race in dry conditions on Sunday from row eight Hickman soon began to make up places and was up to 10th after passing Jack Kennedy on lap 16 of 20.

But the red flag halted any further progress when the rain returned and, as they had passed two thirds distance, a result was called at 16 laps distance with Hickman awarded 10th position.

There was no problem with tyre choice for the final race of the weekend as with rain and a fully wet track full wets were the obvious way to go.

Hickman started the race from the fifth row and was quick to make a break, making up two places on the opening lap.

By lap four he was up to ninth and on lap 12 he passed championship leader Tommy Bridewell to take up eighth position.

He was in a group of five riders all jostling for position, but once again the race was red flagged on lap 16 when Leon Haslam’s bike developed a technical problem with clouds of smoke pouring out of his machine.

Again they had passed two thirds distance and a result was declared with Hickman awarded seventh position.

The season finale is at Brands Hatch over the weekend of 13th-15th October.

Hickman is the owner of PHR Performance Services in Louth and has been running Jack Nixon in the British Supersport championship on the PHR Performance Triumph for the past four rounds of the championship.