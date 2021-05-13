'Motivated' Sam Lowes targets podium spot at French Grand Prix

Sam Lowes.

The historic Le Mans track is the next stop for Lincoln's Elf Marc VDS Racing Team rider Sam Lowes and teammate Augusto Fernandez - as they get set to tackle this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

Three podiums in the opening four races mean Lowes arrives in France just three-points behind World Championship leader Remy Gardner, while Fernandez has started to show his undoubted potential of late with top six challenges in Doha, Portimao and Jerez.

Lowes and Fernandez are keen to return to action this weekend to put to good use a wealth of information collected during the private two-day test session at the Motorland Aragon track last week.

A return to the podium in Jerez last time out and a productive test in Motorland Aragon has made Lowes optimistic that he’ll be a leading contender for the podium in round five on Sunday.

Lowes had a fantastic French Grand Prix experience last October when he won for the first time in 2020 to mark his 100th Moto2 appearance in perfect style.

“I am very motivated to make a great weekend,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to this race after our podium in Jerez and I have fantastic memories of winning here in 2020.

"I am very motivated to make a great weekend, as many of the guys in my side of the garage are French or speaking French!