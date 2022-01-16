National Junior Superstock champion joins Louth-based FHO Racing

National Junior Superstock champion Jack Nixon has joined Louth-based FHO Racing.
Team Owner Faye Ho continues her aspirations to strive to nurture young British racing talent, and the 20-year-old, will progress into the Pirelli National Superstock Championship on the FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR this year.
Nixon celebrated title success in the Pirelli Junior Superstock Championship class last year, securing the victory with seven race wins and a further five podium finishes and will now take the next step in his career by moving up to the 1000cc class in 2022.
Nixon said: “Firstly, stepping up to the class and riding a 1000cc is going to be completely different for me, but I really can’t wait to get started and ride the BMW M1000 RR for the first time.
"It is going to be a big step as there are so many experienced riders in the class, but I intend to learn and develop as much as I can.
“I am going to approach the season by doing as much preparation as possible. My aim is to get as many laps in on the bigger bike before testing begins, so that I can learn as much as I can before we get the season started."
Team owner Faye Ho commented: “I am really happy to welcome Jack to the FHO Racing BMW line-up for the new season.
"As I have said before, I like to be able to give riders an opportunity and I feel that after winning the Pirelli Junior Superstock Championship last season, it would be fantastic to give Jack the chance to further his career."