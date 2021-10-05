Neave twins secure podium finishes at Donington Park

Tim Neave. Photo: Dave Yeomans.

Tim and Tom Neave were at Donington Park this weekend for the penultimate round of the Pirelli National Superstock championship.

Tom, on the Honda Racing Fireblade, recorded a third and 11th to increase his championship lead to 22 points.

Tim, riding the Buildbase Suzuki, secured a third and eighth place in the differing weather conditions.

Tom Neave. Photo: Dave Yeomans.

Tim completed his qualifying in 11th position and was soon on the case once the first race got underway in heavy rain and windy conditions.

He was up to seventh on the opening lap and moved up to third on lap five of 12.

But he was passed by Davey Todd on lap seven and on the penultimate lap he was demoted to fifth by Chrissy Rouse.

But in a twist of fate two riders ahead fell in the dire conditions and this put Tim up onto the podium in third place.

Starting the second race on Sunday in dry and sunny conditions Tim set off to a good start and was up to fourth on the first lap.

But he gradually fell back and ended the race in eighth position. He remains in ninth place in the rider standings on 114 points.

Meanwhile Tom was thinking about his championship lead and rode a steady race in the wet conditions on Saturday.

He was intent on salvaging as many points as he could while making sure he actually finished while others were crashing around him.

He finished the 12 laps in 11th place to pick up five championship points while three of his championship rivals fell and scored no points.

Starting race two on Sunday from the fourth row Tom was 11th on lap one and gradually made his way forward passing two of his championship rivals on the way to third place.

More importantly Alex Olsen who was not many points behind him only finished in ninth place and dropped to third in the championship.

Billy McConnell is now in second place but 22 points behind Tom who only needs three championship points from the final round to become champion.

"Well I’m pleased that weekend is over! It was one to test us all that’s for sure," Tom said.

"We had some of the worst track and weather conditions I’ve ever raced in.

"Saturday I just simply wasn’t prepared to push for a result.

"The aim was to stay on two wheels and bring it home, and that’s what I did. It was a mixed bag of results with 11th on Saturday which really put a dent in my championship lead.

"Sunday was good day finishing third from 12th on the grid which redeemed myself a bit and did the championship hopes the world of good.

"Thanks as always to the team Honda Racing UK and all the people that are supporting me, it doesn’t go unnoticed."