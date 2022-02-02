New sponsorship deal for Louth-based FHO Racing

FHO Racing have a new backer.

Louth-based FHO Racing have announced a new sponsorship agreement with specialist sports insurance broker Attis Sports.

The major partnership will showcase Attis Sports as the primary partner of Ryan Vickers’ campaign in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as the former Junior Superstock champion takes on the UK’s leading motorsport series.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attis Sports specialise in a range of insurance classes, including public and products liability, personal accident and travel insurance. In addition to supporting one of the championship’s young guns, they will also have visibility across the FHO Racing team assets.

The FHO Racing BMW team remain one of the newest teams on the grid, joining the Championship last year, delivering race wins and podium finishes in their debut season with the BMW M 1000 RR Superbike.

Attis Sports CEO Joe Henderson is no stranger to the championship; he remains a familiar figure in the racing paddock having been a champion of marketing insurance brands within the series for over a decade.

Speaking of the new partnership, Mr Henderson commented: “We’re delighted to be supporting Ryan and FHO Racing for the forthcoming BSB season.

"The passion and dedication of the team, along with a commitment to invest in long term relationships that support the development of British sporting talent matches that of Attis Sports."

FHO Racing Team Owner Faye Ho said: “I am really happy to announce this new partnership with Attis Sports ahead of the new season.

"As a team, we worked hard in our first year to show our potential within the series.

"Now we are looking ahead to this year’s championship and are ready to deliver an even stronger campaign.