New teammate for Peter Hickman at FHO Racing BMW

Vickers, top, with Hickman and Ho.

Peter Hickman will have a new teammate for the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Lincolnshire' s six-time race winner will be joined at FHO Racing BMW by 22-year-old Ryan Vickers.

Vickers will join the Louth-based team for their second season in the Championship as they prepare to build on their successful debut campaign, which featured five podiums, including two victories for Hickman and a final championship finishing position of fifth.

Former National Superstock 600 champion Vickers is looking forward to next season with the FHO team, following some strong performances in 2021.

Despite finishing 12th in the final standings, the Thetford-based contender narrowly missed out on a debut podium finish with a pair of fourth place results at Thruxton and set the fastest ever lap of Cadwell Park in August.

Vickers said: “I’m extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to ride with FHO Racing BMW.

“During the 2021 championship, it was clear to see Faye’s (team principal Faye Ho) dedication and commitment to the team and I am really looking forward to joining them for next season.

“Hicky had an amazing season with FHO Racing this year and it will be a privilege to work alongside him within such a professional environment.

“Not only am I there to learn, but I’m also there to win and I feel that this is my chance to move forward.