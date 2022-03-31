Old rivalries to be rekindled as Boston Speedway celebrates 50th anniversary

Cyril Crane - seated at the 2014 reunion - will be amongst the guests at this year's event.

Plans are almost finalised for the eagerly-awaited Boston Speedway 50th anniversary reunion.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Kirton Leisure Centre, between 2pm and 6pm.

The Golden Jubilee promises to be an afternoon of nostalgia and the opportunity to rekindle old friendships and meeting many icons who graced the New Hammond Beck Road circuit.

Almost 100 riders and personalities in the Barracudas history will figure prominently in the jam-packed itinerary.

Old speedway rivalries will be rekindled with a Starting Gate 4 team tournament featuring the Cudas against Peterborough, Scunthorpe and Stars of the League.

Boston legend Cyril Crane will team manage a Boston septet of Robert Hollingworth, Steve Lomas, David Gagen, Carl Glover and Dave Allen into the encounter, having the pedigree of being former captains and number ones .

The Panthers includes many top names from the 70s, including Richard Greer, Ian Barney, Brian Clarke, Roy Carter and hopefully the Hinds brothers.

Amongst the Scunthorpe side will be Nigel Crabtree, Nicky Allott and former Cudas Andy Fisher and Trevor Whiting.

The Stars of the League will include riders who have won individual meetings at Boston or performed with distinction with the likes of Roger Mills, Alan Molynuex, Doug Wyer and Bobby McNeil vying for places.

This is just one attraction on a packed program which is sure to stir the imagination.

To keep up with all the developments visit the Boston Speedway Facebook page.