Optimistic Sam Lowes ready to get Moto2 season back on track

Sam Lowes.

This weekend’s Moto2 clash at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya marks a special milestone in the proud history of the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team, with Sam Lowes and Augusto Fernandez set to star in the team’s 200th Grand Prix.

The special anniversary makes Lincoln rider Lowes and Fernandez even more determined to get their season back on track after strong performances in practice and qualifying in Mugello last weekend couldn’t be converted into positive results.

Motivation and confidence remain high heading to Catalunya, with Lowes and Fernandez ready for battle to commence when Moto2 completes Sunday’s race schedule after MotoGP at 2.30pm local time.

A productive one-day test session recently at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya makes Briton Lowes optimistic that he can bounce back quickly from the disappointment of crashing out of victory contention in Mugello last weekend.

The high speed and flowing nature of the Catalunya venue is well suited to the aggressive riding style of Lowes and last season he finished less than a second behind race winner Luca Marini after starting from the front row.

“I’m looking to get some big points on Sunday,” he said.

“After the last two races, I’m happy we are already getting to race again this weekend.

"Finishing second last year at Catalunya, and after a good test, I’m feeling positive for the weekend.