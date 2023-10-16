Peter Hickman ends up 12th in British Superbikes after two top 10 finishes in Brands Hatch finale

Peter Hickman rounded off his season in the British Superbike championship with two top 10 finishes at Brands Hatch at the weekend on the FHO Racing BMW and now begins his preparations for a return to the Macau GP in mid-November.

Hickman said: “It was another tough weekend full of potential but with no result.

“Finishing 12th in the championship is not where we should be and it’s been a very disappointing year from a BSB point of view.

“It’s not through lack of trying though, and we won’t stop trying.”

Peter Hickman at Brands Hatch finale. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

“I have Macau coming up in November so my attention is now focused on that. I’m looking forward to it as I’ve not been back since 2019.”

Free practice went well for the Louth rider who completed the session in second place.

He went on to finish qualifying in fifth position to start the short sprint race from the middle of the second row.

But he didn’t get the best of starts and was boxed in at Paddock Hill losing three places back to eighth and two laps later he was demoted to ninth as Glenn Irwin went past him.

He remained in ninth until the half way stage of the 12 lap affair when he overtook Jack Kennedy to move up to eighth.

He then passed Leon Haslam on lap nine and on the penultimate lap moved into sixth place after despatching Charlie Nesbitt.

Too far away from fifth place, he crossed the finish line in sixth place to pick up 20 championship points.

Starting the second race on Sunday from the middle of the third row again he didn't get the best of starts, but fought his way through to complete the 20 lap race in ninth position.

The final race of the championship ended in a non-finish for Hickman as the BMW suffered a brake failure, causing him to pull in to retire with two laps remaining.

At Brands Hatch it went to the last lap of the past race as Tommy Bridewell celebrated an emotional Bennetts British Superbike Championship title in an incredible Showdown decider, finishing second behind BeerMonster Ducati teammate and title rival Glenn Irwin to take the crown by an unprecedented margin of just half a point.