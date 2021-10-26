Peter Hickman reflects on 'fantastic year' in British Superbikes

Peter Hickman with Faye Ho.

Peter Hickman has reflected on a successful campaign in the Bennetts British Superbike championship.

The Lincolnshire rider has signed on for a second year with FHO Racing BMW, after finishing fifth in his team’s inaugural campaign.

“It’s been a fantastic year for myself and FHO Racing,” Hickman said.

“Some of the infrastructure was in place already but really it’s a new team and a new bike as well with the M 1000 RR BMW.

“To finish as the top BMW is always a bonus, beating the factory team, as we are a private team at the end of the day.

“We’ve contributed a lot to BMW finishing third in the Constructors Championship, as well as myself finishing fifth overall.”

Hickman also thanked team principal Faye Ho and his team for their support in a campaign which saw a full schedule return following the previous year’s Covid-shortened campaign.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Faye and the whole crew as they have done a fantastic job,” he continued.