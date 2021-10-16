Peter Hickman signs on for second season with FHO Racing BMW

Hickman and team principal Faye Ho.

Peter Hickman will remain with FHO Racing BMW in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship next season.

As the newest team on the grid in Britain’s most prestigious motorsport championship, the pairing of FHO Racing BMW and Hickman have been a formidable combination during their debut season with the all-new BMW M 1000 RR.

In their first season together, FHO Racing BMW and Hickman claimed a place in the all-important Showdown and still remain in mathematical contention ahead of this afternoon’s opening race of the title-deciding weekend at Brands Hatch.

The highlight of the season so far came with a double victory at the team’s home round of Cadwell Park, plus together scoring a further three podium finishes, including the first for BMW’s newest Superbike model at the season opening round at Oulton Park.

Hickman said: "I am obviously really excited about next year and it is great to know I am staying with the FHO Racing BMW team.

"It is a fantastic team to work with, the crew all work really well together, which is awesome and so to have continuity with another year is great news.

“We will only get stronger and we are always learning, especially with the new BMW M 1000 RR.

"It has been working well this season and so to have the momentum to continue developing and moving forward is fantastic. We can really hit the ground running next year and have a proper crack at the championship.

“This is the first time I have come into the final round with a mathematical chance of even winning the title, so this has been my strongest year in BSB.

"Although I finished fourth overall in 2017, I feel that this has been my strongest year as the championship gets harder and harder because of the competition, but for sure, this has been my strongest.