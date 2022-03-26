Podium finishes for Fisher as Kime Racing begin No Limits Pirelli Super Series 600 championship

Tom Fisher claimed two podiums at Snetterton. Photo: Camilla Temple-Court

Kime Racing riders Tom Fisher and Broderick Whitmore-Wilson were at Silverstone for the opening round of the 2022 No Limits Pirelli Super Series 600 championship - where Fisher recorded a brace of podium finishes and a fourth place while Whitmore-Wilson took two top-10 finishes and a 13th place.

It was the first meeting of the new campaign for the team which is based at the Wrangle headquarters of transport company George H. Kime & Co.

Sporting brand new Yamaha R6 machines straight out the box, Fisher completed his qualifying in third place and Whitmore-Wilson in ninth and both were eager to get their season underway.

Top-10 spots for Broderick Whitmore Wilson. Photo: Camilla Temple-Court

Fisher lined up on the front row for the start of race one on Saturday and as the lights went out he settled into sixth place on the first lap.

He passed Andy Smart on lap two to take up fifth place where he remained until lap eight of 14 when he passed Finley Arscott.

On the final lap he got the better of James Alderson and beat him to the finish line with an advantage of 0.1s to pick up third place and 16 championship points.

Starting race two on Sunday from the front row once again Fisher held third place for a couple of laps but was unable to maintain it and completed the race in fourth place.

The final race of the weekend was red flagged and re-started to run a shortened distance of nine laps.

Fisher held fourth place for the first four laps before passing Arscott on lap five.

He maintained third place to pick up his second podium finish of the weekend and another 16 points bringing his total haul to 45 from the weekend which place him fourth in the rider standings.

Meanwhile Whitmore-Wilson ended his qualifying in 17th place and started race one from the eighth row.

As the Race unfolded he made good progress and worked his way forward eventually crossing the finish line for a credible ninth place which gave him a much better grid position for the second race.

But race two didn't go quite to plan and he found himself down in 13th place towards the end of the 12th lap. He was unable to make any progress forward and had to settle for 13th and three championship points at the flag.

Starting the final race from the fifth row, Whitmore-Wilson had worked his way forward to 11th when the red flag halted the race.

At the re-start he had it all to do again but got his head down and picked off the riders ahead crossing the finish line for 10th place and five championship points which bring his total to 15 and place him 10th in the rider standings.

Fisher said: “Considering the bikes had not turned a wheel before the weekend we did ok.

"We needed some harder springs for the rear shock but wasn't able to source them in time so we just went with what we had.”