Poor weekend for Louth ace Peter Hickman at local circuit Cadwell Park

It was a disappointing weekend for Louth rider Peter Hickman as he could only record a ninth and 10th place finish to his races at Cadwell Park in round eight of the Bennetts British Superbike championship over the Bank Holiday weekend, writes Helen Pask.

Usually Hickman goes well at his local circuit and has won many races at Cadwell over the years but this time it just didn't go right for him.

After qualifying in ninth position he started the 12 lap sprint race on Sunday from a third row grid position.

As the race got underway he didn't get the best of starts and dropped two places on the opening lap.

Peter Hickman at Cadwell Park. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

But as the race unfolded he did begin to make up places although he was too far away from the leaders to make much impression.

On the penultimate lap he made it up to ninth and although not far away from his FHO Racing teammate Josh Brookes he was not in a position to pass him and crossed the finish line in ninth place.

On Monday Hickman set off from the middle of the fourth row but it was obvious there was something wrong and he began to drop back through the field to retire on lap six with a technical problem on the FHO Racing BMW.

In the final race Hickman was placed on the fifth row and settled into 11th place where he circulated for much of the 18 lap affair.

On lap 15 he moved up to 10th where he remained to the chequered flag.

Hickman said: “it really was not the weekend for us, despite all the work behind the scenes and a test at the track a couple of weeks ago, for some reason we just cannot get the lap times we need.

“We just cannot qualify well at all which makes the races even harder so it’s been really tough. The team is working hard as are Josh and myself but we are just not getting the results that we should. It is so frustrating.”

The next round is at Oulton Park over the weekend of September 15/17.

This weekend Hickman entered his own PHR Performance Triumphs into the British Supersport races at Cadwell.

Richard Cooper was a wildcard entry and was riding Hickman’s Triumph that he rode to victory at this year’s Isle of Man TT races.

Cooper finished fifth in Sunday’s sprint race and was second in Monday’s feature race.

The regular rider on the other PHR Performance Triumph, Jack Nixon rode to a 10th and 12th place in only his second weekend on the bike.

Hickman said: “It was great for Richard to get the bike on the podium and we have learnt a lot about the bike this weekend.

“With his experience and the crew chief we had this weekend we have found the direction we need to go in.