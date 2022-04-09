'Probably the worst test I've ever had!' Frustrations for Peter Hickman ahead of British Superbike curtain-raiser

Peter Hickman had a frustrating test.

The FHO Racing team concluded its pre-season testing programme with two days of weather-disrupted action at Silverstone.

The first round of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship begins the famous Northamptonshire circuit next weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squad joined others in getting two final days on track on Wednesday and Thursday.

But the weather caused issues for all riders and teams, as strong winds and changeable conditions affected track conditions throughout both days.

Despite this, superbike riders Peter Hickman and Ryan Vickers along with the team’s Pirelli National Superstock riders Alex Olsen and Jack Nixon, made the most of the event to try and get as much track time as possible under their belts as they continue to make strides forward with the BMW M 1000 RR.

“This is probably the worst test I think I’ve ever had," Hickman said.

"Obviously the weather’s been horrendous, there’s been a lot of rain, there’s been a lot of wind, there's been in between, it wasn’t full wet it wasn’t full dry - it was just horrible.

“We’re struggling a bit here but we knew we would at Silverstone.

"For whatever reason, I just do not get on with this 0 tyre on this bike in is current state.

"I get to the same lap time comfortably but can’t get past it and if I try, I end up highsiding.