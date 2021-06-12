Rhys Stephenson hopes Honda British Talent Cup can set him on track to MotoGP

Rhys Stephenson.

As the 2021 racing season draws near, local Skegness teenager Rhys Stephenson is stepping up and preparing himself for competing in the Honda British Talent Cup.

This is a junior class that runs alongside the Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB).

The Honda British Talent Cup is the official road to MotoGP and is run by Dorna, who run Red Bull Rookies and MotoGP.

At the end of the season Dorna will pick at least one rider who they feel has potential and take them onto the next level.

The class is open to 12–17-year-olds, they all race on the same machinery which is a Honda Moto3 NSF250.

Broadcasting on Eurosport and on the Honda British Talent Cup's Facebook page.

There are 18 races this year over nine rounds, one of them being run as a support race at the MotoGP on August Bank Holiday at Silverstone.

Rhys has been racing at the Rich Energy British Mini Bikes for last couple of years and has had some very good results,.

This year, with stepping up into the BSB paddock, it is going to be a very big challenge but he’s up for it and can’t wait for the first round at Oulton Park on June 26-27.

At the beginning of May he took part in the first official Honda British Talent Cup testing of 2021 at Snetterton, running in the top half of the pack, which he was very pleased with as it's his first year on a new bike and a new track.

Rhys will also carry-on racing in the Rich Energy British Mini Bikes when he is not racing with the Honda British Talent Cup.

Rhys who runs under team name Rocket Racing is also pleased to announce that he has secured some local funding for this year and for that he is very grateful.

Rhys is still actively looking for sponsorship for 2021 and beyond.

Further information can be found by contacting him on his Facebook page.