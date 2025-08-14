Roll up for classic car and motorcycle show

Last year's Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle show. Photo: David Dawson

It is not long now until the Sleaford Classic Car & Motorcycle Show will be held at Boston Road Recreation Ground for a second year since relocating to the bigger venue.

Each year a small committee of like minded people have worked hard to bring one of Sleaford’s largest, well attended and family friendly events which has been going for over 30 years.

Previously held at Lafford terrace on Eastgate in the town, last year saw the organisers move to the field as the popular event expands.

Gates open to the public at 10.30am and the show carries on until 4pm.

Visitors can view cars and motorcycles on show from all over the country, together with club stands, local businesses, food, drink, ice cream, trade and memorabilia stands.

There will also be a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.

Public entry is free but you are sked to kindly consider bringing a small cash donation for the chosen local charity which this year is Rainbow Stars support hub for young people with additional needs and their families.

The team are still taking entries for cars and motorcycles.

Full details can be found at www.sccms.co.uk