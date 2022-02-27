Sam Lowes ready to 'fight for world title'

Sam Lowes, right, with Tony Arbolino.

Sam Lowes is ready to 'fight for a word title'.

The Lincoln rider and Tony Arbolino will race in the famous Marc VDS livery in 2022 in a season in which renowned lubricant brand Elf will once again accompany the Belgian squad in the fight for the Moto2 World Championship.

After an intense pre-season, the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team is motivated and ready to face its 13th consecutive season in the intermediate category World Championship.

Experienced British rider Lowes and young Italian Tony Arbolino are the two riders Marc van der Straten has placed his trust in to help the squad compete for a fourth Moto2 title.

This season marks the third for Sam Lowes with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team and with an impressive tally of five podiums, three victories and six poles in 2021, the British rider finished fourth overall last season and third in 2020.

The 31-year-old’s technical crew remains virtually unchanged from last season.

The experienced Gilles Bigot remains as crew chief, Julien Robert is back as data engineer and Anthony Couturier returns in the role of mechanic. The only new addition is mechanic Steven Bradley.

"I’m really happy to be back for another season with this fantastic team," Lowes said.

"I feel great with my crew and I’ve felt at home here since day one.

"The target last year was to fight for the World Championship and some things didn’t go our way.

"We gained a lot of experience and understand where we can be stronger in 2022.

"I need to be more consistent over the whole season because last year we started off strongly but lost some momentum before I came back strong at the end.

"Putting my best form together for a longer period is something I’m definitely concentrating on.

"My goal once again is to fight for the World Championship and when you ride for the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team that has to be something you strive for.

"It hasn’t been an easy pre-season with some issues with my left wrist but I believe in my potential and that of the team and remain confident we can have a very successful season together. It’s 2022, so let’s hope it’s the year of number 22.”