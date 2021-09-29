Scooter rally raises money for downs syndrome kids

Some of the 70 scooters that rode through Sleaford on Saturday. EMN-210920-132954001

The Sleaford All-Knighters Scooter Club have run the event in honour of Nicky Reeves, a member with the condition who was adopted by the club and even had a mobility scooter customised to look the part.

Nicky recently died but the rally was continued for a sixth time in his memory, held at the Barge and Bottle pub in town on Sunday.

Clubs from Lincoln, Boston and Horncastle joined in too and the procession set off around the town, along the bypass and back to the pub, creating a spectacular sight of decorated machines.

David Brown of Horncastle Scooter Club and his Lambretta scooter and sidecar from 1959. EMN-210920-133015001

The money raised from donations and a raffle will go towards children helped by the “Lincolnshire Downs Syndrome Support Group.

Two specialist push chairs, a sandpit and a TV have already been supplied to members of the group. Just over £1,500 was also raised - including around £800 donated by Andy Mitchinson of Lincoln from a previous event and this will be used to pay for trips out for the children, such as the Theatre Royal pantomime.

The Sleaford All-Knighters’ Scooter Club wish to thank everybody who helped to make the event such a success.

Paul Franks of Sleaford All-Knighters. EMN-210920-132903001

Nicky Reeves' old customised disability scooter. EMN-210920-132913001

Wal Cpward of Sleaford All-Knighters and his Scomadi 172 that he decorated with photos of himself over the last 50 years as a lockdown project. EMN-210920-132923001

From left - Maria Greenly and Debra Betts of Lincoln Knights Scooter Club. EMN-210920-132933001

The cavalcade of scooters is led up Southgate in Sleaford on Sunday by the All-Knighters. EMN-210920-132943001

The Happy Chappy ride through Sleaford. EMN-210920-133025001

The procession of scooters through Sleaford. EMN-210920-132852001