Tattershall’s Aaron Silvester ready for Outlon Park test

Aaron Silverster is ready for the next round at Oulton Park.

The Cheshire circuit was first on the 2021 calendar back in June and since then both Silvester and the bike have developed well over the season. He will be seeking two strong results to secure points and move up the rider standings.

He commented: “I am really looking forward to going to Oulton Park this weekend, a circuit I really enjoy! We are back there for the second time this season after qualifying 11th for race 1, getting taken out just after the first corner and a recovery ride to 12th in the second race.

“In my recovery from the COVID19 virus earlier in the year (causing me to miss three races) has made me more determined than ever to stay focused and get back in shape.

“Despite how physically demanding this circuit is and my past injury in 2018, the pre season test day really helped re build my confidence at Oulton Park, at the end of which I finished sixth.

“My recent result at Silverstone has also been a real boost, as the potential for a podium at that circuit was very realistic and only just slipped away from me.

“We have two races this weekend, rather than just the one which I am much more excited for as it is the racing I love most!”