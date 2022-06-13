Three podium finishes for Kime Racing's Tom Fisher

Tom Fisher claimed three podium spots. Photo: Camilla Temple-Court

Whitmore-Wilson was unfortunate to be involved in a multi bike accident and was taken to hospital suffering from concussion.

Qualifying had gone well for Fisher who was fifth in the session which gave him a second row start to the first of his three races While Whitmore-Wilson completed the qualifying in 12th place to start from the middle of row five.

As the first race got underway on Saturday the riders had not even completed the first lap before a multi-bike crash occurred which promptly brought out the red flag.

A lengthy delay followed and Whitmore-Wilson was one of several riders taken to hospital for further treatment.

Luckily none of the injuries was severe and Whitmore-Wilson returned to the track later in the day after being diagnosed with concussion and unable to take any further part in the racing over the weekend.

Once the racing re-started Fisher circulated in fourth place and made progress through to second on lap four of the six lap affair and over the final few laps was embroiled in a battle for the lead with Jack Bednarek, who beat him to the finish line by just a 10th of a second.

Fisher recorded the fastest lap of the race of 1m 23.748s - 90.27mph which put him on pole position for the two races on Sunday.

Race two was a close and exciting 11-lap affair with Fisher challenging for the lead within the top three.

But on the final lap he was beaten to the finish line by Bednarek and Finley Arscott to take third place with all three riders taking the chequered flag within half a second.

Starting the final race from the middle of the front row Fisher once again was running in third place in very close company to the two leaders.

They pulled well clear of the pack and fought it out between them for the win.

This time all three crossed the finish line within 0.4s with Fisher taking third once more.

He again set the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 24.011s - 89.99mph.

These three strong results place Fisher second in the overall rider standings on 197 points, just six points behind championship leader Finley Arscott.