Three wins sees Forrest extend his lead in FSRA Wintec Pre Injection Sidecar championship

Success at Croft. Photo: Sid Diggins

Jordon Forrest is celebrating after recording three wins at Croft in the FSRA Wintec Pre Injection Sidecar championship.

The passenger, from Misterton, along with racer Simon Horton extended their lead at the top of the rider standings.

But the weekend did not go without its problems for the team who were suffering problems with the gearbox on the WINTEC Suzuki and they persevered through the three races with no second gear.

Horton and Forrest. Photo: Sid Diggins

After qualifying in third place overall and first in class Horton and Forrest got away to a good start in the first race on Saturday and despite the wet conditions and the wrong choice of tyre, they took the lead in the F1 class ahead of Best/Davies and over the next seven laps they extended their lead to some 26 seconds.

The race was stopped on lap seven and a result called on positions on lap six which gave Horton and Forrest the win.

The second race later in the day went more smoothly as the rain had stopped with Horton and Forrest taking the lead which they maintained and extended throughout the race to once again take the win from Best/Davies.

They recorded their best time of the weekend with a 1m 38.760s and picked up maximum points.

The weather was kinder to the riders on Sunday and they lined up for the start of their third and final race in warm sunny conditions.

But they got a dreadful start and ended up dead last at the first corner.

But they quickly set about catching and passing the opposition and ended the race with their third win of the weekend.

Horton said: “We didn't make it easy for ourselves this weekend as we had to use the spare engine after damaging our best one at Cadwell.

"It wasn't until we went out in testing we discovered the gearbox was playing up and we had to manage without second gear all weekend.

"It was also a new track for both of us so we had to learn our way around the circuit but we managed to keep going and brought the outfit home for three good wins.

"Thanks to Jordon for his excellent performance as passenger and a grateful thanks to our sponsors for keeping us out there.”