Tim Neave ruled out of Thruxton Superstock action

Tim Neave.

Buildbase Suzuki’s Tim Neave will miss the fourth round of the season at Thruxton this weekend, after suffering a tear of his acromioclavicular (AC) joint ligament following a crash at Brands Hatch.

Neave was on the receiving end of a collision with a rival on the final lap of the first National Superstock race.

He hit the ground hard, and while initial X-rays showed no broken bones, subsequent scans have revealed a tear to the ACJ ligament.

Despite a recommended recovery period of six weeks, a check-up scan in three weeks will determine if he his fit for round four at Donington Park.

“I’m gutted, obviously," the Market Rasen racer said.

"I left the circuit on Sunday knowing something was wrong, despite the X-rays, and suspected it might be something like this.

"So I’m really disappointed as it’s going to impact any title challenge.

"We’d had a solid start to the year, not quite at the very sharp end but making progress and there was a lot of racing still to do.

"But now I’m at least going to miss Thruxton, and just hope that my shoulder is in better condition for Donington.

"I’ll be having physio and another check in three weeks’ time. It’s one of those things in racing, it can happen, but I feel this could have been avoided.”

Fellow Lincolnshire riders will, however be in action this weekend, including Peter Hickman in the British Superbikes.

Tim's twin Tom will be in Pirelli National Superstock action this weekend for Honda Racing while Wyberton-based G&S Kawasaki Racing will see TJ Toms and Milo Ward in action.