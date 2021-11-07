Todd Ellis determined to go one better than runners-up finish in FIM World Sidecar championship

Todd Ellis with Emmanuelle Clement.

Todd Ellis is determined to return to the FIM World Sidecar championship and lift the title.

The North Kelsey rider and passenger Emmanuelle Clement concluded their rookie season in the competition by finishing runners-up.

Now Ellis is determined to go one better.

“(Preparations for) 2022 start now and we will be doing everything we can to come back next year strong and aiming for the top stop,” he said.

“Thank you again to everyone that has made this year possible.”

Ellis and Clement wrapped up the season at a rain-soaked Estoril by finishing with three top five finishes.

“Back home and to reality after a very soggy trip to Portugal,” Ellis continued.

“It has been a fantastic year and a big learning curve on the world championship stage.

“For our first year to finish second has been far more than expected and I could not thank everyone enough that has made it possible to compete at this level.

“Thank you to Emmanuelle Clement for starting the year off at such short notice and bringing a whole new smile and happiness to the awning and