Todd Ellis enjoys home comforts at Cadwell Park

In action at Cadwell Park. Photo: Sid Diggins

World championship sidecar racer Todd Ellis and his French passenger Emmanuelle Clement took in a round of the Molson Group British Sidecar championship at Cadwell Park at the weekend - where they recorded a brace of wins and a second place in their three races.

After qualifying for a front row start alongside pole sitters Ben and Tom Birchall, they got away to a good start on Saturday and gave chase to the Birchalls, who got the hole shot into Coppice, writes Helen pask.

But the former world champions were too fast for them to make a pass for the lead.

Ellis and Clement. Photo: Sid Diggins

Both outfits made the break from the pursuing pack and were racing under lap record times. Ellis/Clement rode well to complete the 14 lap affair in second place to pick up 20 championship points.

Sunday’s racing was disrupted by heavy showers of rain and the first race on Sunday was delayed and eventually run over 12 laps.

Once again Ellis/Clement started the race from the front row and followed the Birchalls in close company until they finally made a pass stick and took the lead on lap nine.

They maintained their lead and extended their advantage to nearly three seconds taking the win and the 25 points setting the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 42.011s - 76.93mph.

The rain continued into the afternoon and this time Ellis/Clement started the final race from pole position.

But they didn't make a good start and found themselves in third place on the opening lap.

But by the end of the lap they had passed Blackstock/Rosney and were chasing after the Birchall brothers.

On lap three they caught and passed them on the run towards Park and powered the Santander Salt LCR Yamaha into the lead which they extended through the remaining laps to cross the finish line for their second win with an advantage of 22s from their opponents.

Again they set the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 42.641s - 76.46s and picked up a further 25 points which take their total haul to 70 and place them sixth in the overall standings.

North Kelsey's Ellis said: “we really enjoyed racing at our home circuit of Cadwell Park this weekend.

"I have to say a huge thank you to Emmanuelle for travelling over from France to race at a track she has never seen before.

"She was very quick to learn her way round the circuit and this showed in our results.”