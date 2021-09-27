Tom Neave extends Supertstock series lead but twin Tim suffers two crashes at Oulton Park

Tom Neave. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Market Rasen farmers Tim and Tom Neave were at Oulton Park in Cheshire this weekend where Tom secured two top six finishes to extend his series lead.

However, Tim was not so lucky as he crashed out of both races in the Pirelli National Superstock championship.

Free practice and qualifying went well for Tim who put the Buildbase Suzuki onto pole for a second race in succession.

Tim Neave. Photo: Dave Yeomans

He said: “I am really made up with my pole position especially as it was a wet session; my Buildbase Suzuki was working a treat.”

But later in the day Tim suffered a crash at Lodge Corner on lap four of race one while holding third position, his race over.

On Sunday he lined up on the front row for the start of the second 12-lap affair and was running in second position for the first two laps before dropping back to fifth on lap five.

Two laps later he once again fell foul to the Oulton Park circuit and crashed on the run down to Hizzys.

Meanwhile Tom on the Honda Racing Fireblade didn't have the best of qualifying times in the wet and started the first race from the fourth row with a lot of ground to make up to get up to the leaders.

He circulated in 10th place in the opening four laps before making his way forward to eighth and then to fifth on lap six.

He pushed forward to fourth but was beaten back to fifth by Fraser Rogers and on the penultimate lap Billy McConnell made his pass stick and Tom remained in sixth position to the chequered flag.

In the second race Tom started from the third row and got a good start to move through to seventh place where he remained until lap seven.

He then began to make his way forward into fourth position on lap seven and although he challenged for a podium spot he was unable to make a pass and settled for fourth place.

The points earned from a sixth and fourth place see Tom extend his series lead by three points to 217 and a 20 point advantage over Alex Olsen while Tim remains in ninth place on 90 points.

The next round is at Donington Park this weekend where the twins will again have two races to contest in the penultimate round of the season.

"Fourth place never felt so good yesterday," Tom said.

"Oulton Park has always been a tricky circuit for me, and after a steady start to the weekend we managed to turn it around and salvage some very important points in the championship.

"The team got my bike working great in the race and we achieved a new personal best lap time of 1:36.4 which is a significant step for me!