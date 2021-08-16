Tom Neave overcomes frustration to secure race victory, Peter Hickman rues 'wrong tyre choice' - Lincolnshire riders at Donington Park

Tom Neave. Photo: Dave Yeomans

Peter Hickman was left reflecting on wrong tyre choices following this weekend's Bennetts British Superbike Championship round at Donington Park.

A challenging opening race saw Peter Hickman finish in ninth place, but he fought back in race two, just missing out on the podium in fourth place.

The final race of the weekend proved to be a tyre gamble, which didn’t play into the hands of the Lincolnshire contender and he finished in 14th.

However, he still holds a position currently in the all-important top eight in the standings ahead of Cadwell Park.

“A tough weekend really as we had all the potential to be on the podium and fighting for wins," Hickman reflected.

"We had a really great start to free practice and qualifying and it all ended up coming to nothing in the end, but it was a really positive weekend for the FHO Racing BMW team.

“The BMW is really strong, I feel strong and we have been fast and at the front, I made a wrong choice on the tyre for race three.

"There is nobody to blame but myself as I thought after the sighting lap it would have stayed wet for longer.

"We take the positives to Cadwell Park, a good track for me in the past, so hopefully we can capitalise on that in a few days’ time.”

Honda Racing's Tom Neave ended the weekend on a high, the Market Rasen rider winning race two in the Pirelli National Superstock.

"We did it! P1 to finish the weekend," he said.

"Thanks so much to my team, sponsors, family and supporters for all the kind messages over the weekend. Now Cadwell Park to look forward to next weekend."

It was great for Neave to end on a positive following frustrations in the opening race.

He explained: "I won but I didn’t win. Moral victory today but demoted to second place after passing under yellow flags when the rider in front made a mistake and ran wide.

"Nonetheless, a mega race and I fought right till the very end."

Twin brother Tim returned to action after missing the previous round due to a shoulder injury.

The Buildbase Suzuki rider claimed seventh in race one and sixth in race two.

Tom Neave is currently fifth in the rider standings with Tim 10th.

Wyberton's G&S Racing were also in National Superstock action.

Milo Ward finished his races in 26th and 27th. TJ Toms didn't finish race one but completed race two in 16th.

Tattershall's Aaron Silvester is 21st in the Pirelli Junior Superstock standings, but did not finish his race at the weekend.

In the Honda British Talent Cup, Rhys Stephenson sits 17th in the rider standings.