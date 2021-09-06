Tom Neave tops National Superstock standings after victory at Snetterton

Tom Neave. Photo: David Yeomans

Tom Neave made it back to back wins in the Pirelli National Superstock.

The Market Rasen rider won his only race of the weekend at Snetterton, representing Honda Racing.

He saw off the challenge of Taylor McKenzie (second) andf third-place Billy McConnell, with his twin brother Tim finishing fourth.

"Another unreal weekend in the books," said Neave, who topped the podium a fortnight ago at Lincolnshire's Cadwell Park.

"Can’t thank everyone involved in my journey enough for the support.

"That was a special one for me!"

Brother Tim returned to Pirelli National Superstock action at Snetterton after a wildcard appearance on the Superbike at his home race at Cadwell Park.

Tom tops the rider standings with Tim currently ninth.

Tattershall's Aaron Silvester finished ninth in the Pirelli Junior Superstock race, representing A&J Racing.

In the Honda British Talent Cup, Skegness youngster Rhys Stephenson raced to a fantastic fifth in race one.