Toms fights back for 16th at Donington Park

Milo Ward.

Wyberton-based G&S Kawasaki riders TJ Toms and Milo Ward were at Donington Park for rounds seven and eight of the Pirelli National Superstock championship.

Toms was unlucky to slide out of the first race but fought back in the second race to finish in 16th position.

Milo Ward completed race one in 26th place and was 27th in the second encounter.

TJ Toms.

Toms completed his qualifying in a strong 19th position to start the first 20-lap affair from the seventh row, but as they prepared to go out on track the heavens opened and a shower of rain made the track slippery.

He got away well at the start but his success was short lived as he and another rider went down early in the first lap, his race over.

Starting the second race from row nine, Toms got a brilliant start and made up eight places on the opening lap to take up 20th place.

He picked up places throughout the race and found himself up into 15th place with three laps to go.

But in a cruel twist of fate he was denied his first points finish of the current campaign when James East managed to pass him on the run to the flag to snatch 15th place by just a fraction of a second.

Milo Ward started the first race from row 12 in 36th place.

He too was affected by the slippery surface and was lucky to finish the 20 laps after sliding a few times in the treacherous conditions.

But he managed to pick up 10 places and finished in 26th position.

Ward started the second race on Sunday from the 10th row and completed the first lap in 35th position.

He made up places throughout the 20 laps to finish in 27th place in this highly competitive championship.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "It was a difficult first race for the team as there was little time to adjust settings for the wet track and, unfortunately, TJ fell foul to the slippery conditions and went down.

"But even though he started race two from further back on the grid he rode the wheels off the bike to come through to 15th and it was so disappointing that he was pipped to the post at the flag.

"He, like many other riders this weekend has suffered from arm pump which impeded him on the final couple of laps but hopefully it was a one off and he will be fine for Cadwell next week."