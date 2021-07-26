Track return for G&S riders at Brands Hatch

Milo Ward.

The two G&S Racing Kawasaki Superstock riders Milo Ward and TJ Toms were at Brands Hatch this weekend in rounds four and five of the Pirelli National Superstock championship, where both riders completed the two races safely.

It’s not been the best start to the season for the riders as they were forced to sit out the Knockhill rounds two weeks ago because Ward suffered an arm injury which was infected in a motocross accident and Toms had to self-isolate.

But both riders are now ok although Ward is still recovering from his arm injury which is affecting his performance.

After qualifying for a start from the seventh row Toms rode well to take a strong 26th place in the first race.

He is still getting to grips with the big Kawasaki after making the step up from the Junior Superstock series but is making good steps forward considering he had to miss the racing at Knockhill.

In the second race he once again rode well and completed the 14 lap affair in 22nd place.

Ward was still struggling with his infected arm which showed in his performance this weekend.

He started race one from the 12th row and made progress through to finish in 33rd position.

But in race two on Sunday he made a vast improvement and after starting in 33rd place on row 11 made his way through to a 26th place finish.

Team Manager Tom Fisher said: "The results do not show the effort put in by both riders and the team but we are making progress after the difficult start to the season.

"TJ is adjusting well to the 1000cc Kawasaki and is getting faster with every outing.

"We expect him to get up into the top 20 and then into the points very soon.

"Milo is still affected by the pain in his arm but as it heals he too will improve his lap times and get up into a points scoring position.

"I am delighted to welcome back our loyal supporters who have remained with the team throughout the pandemic and to welcome George H Kime Transport, Wrangle near Boston as a new supporter."

Tom Fisher has been back on a bike himself and is running third in the No Limits 600 Elite championship after taking three second places at Anglesey in the last round.

There are three rounds of the series left to race and Tom could make the runner up spot if he does well.

Because of the pandemic rules Kevin Keyes is not racing in England at the moment but as the rules are relaxed he hopes to return to ride for the team in the Pirelli Junior Superstock championship shortly.