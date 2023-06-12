He scooped four wins, three second places and a fourth in the eight races culminating with the win in the prestigious Senior TT plus set a new Superstock and outright lap record of 136.358mph -16m 36.114s and retains the title of Fastest Road Racer in the World.

Hickman now has 13 TT wins in his portfolio which is just one behind TT legend Mike Hailwood and has surpassed the total wins of TT greats such as Giacomo Agostini, Philip McCallum and Steve Hislop.

Hickman secured second place in the first Supersport race and repeated that on the Sunday with second on the Superbike race. He would have won it but had a problem with the quick shift and brakes which slowed him.

Peter Hickman on the TT podium again. Photo by IOMTT.

Following a rest day on Monday Hickman was raring to go in the first Superstock race on Tuesday. Riding the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW, Hickman grabbed the lead at Ballaugh on the opening lap and never looked back and recorded his first win of the week.

Later in the day he was out in the first Supertwin race riding his own PHR Performance Yamaha R7.

With this being the first time Yamaha has contested the Supertwin class at the TT Hickman had no idea how the bike would perform. He was pleased to find he was up into fourth place on the opening lap where he remained to the finish.

On Wednesday Hickman contested the second Supersport race on the K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance where he once again took the runner-up spot behind Michael Dunlop with both riders recording the first 120mph lap in the class.

On Friday Hickman had two races, the first being the final Superstock event.

He set off in fine style to take the lead at the first checkpoint and extended his lead to some 17s over Dunlop to take the win and set a new Superstock lap record plus the outright lap record of 136.358s.

After just a couple of hours Hickman was back out on the course in the Supertwin class where this time he settled straight into third place.

But in a twist of fate Dunlop, who was leading, retired on the run over the mountain which elevated Hickman to second place.

At the end of the second lap the new leader, Mike Brown also retired with a broken clutch which gifted Hickman the race lead and ultimately the win.

The final day on Saturday was the high profile Senior TT which Hickman had already won twice in the past.

It was always going to be a three horse race between Hickman, Dunlop and Harrison and again this was the case except that it was Hickman not Dunlop who set the pace, leading the race from Harrison with Dunlop running third.

